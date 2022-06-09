Dumebi Kachikwu Defeats Kingsley Moghalu, Emerges ADC Presidential Candidate

Dumebi Kachikwu upsets Kingsley Moghalu, emerges ADC presidential candidate

umebi Kachikwu, a media entrepreneur, has defeated Kingsley Moghalu at the presidential convention of the African Democratic Congress.

Mr Kachikwu scored 977 votes against Mr Moghalu’s 589 votes. Chukwuka Monye came third with 339 votes at the primary exercise in Abeokuta on Wednesday night.

Mr Kachikwu’s victory was immediately slammed by opponents, who said the Roots Nigeria CEO “dollarised” the process by bribing delegates.

“I appreciate Prof. Moghalu and other credible aspirants for a spirited fight even though we didn’t make it. The fight to rescue this country from the brink of disaster is still on…. Monye is committed to this” Mr Monye said. “Will communicate who we will support.”

Mr Kachikwu is the younger brother of former minister Ibe Kachikwu.

Mr Moghalu, an economist and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, had said he was prepared to retire Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu and set Nigeria on the path of prosperity.

