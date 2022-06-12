Edo Musician, Osayomore Joseph, Is Dead

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7rv3HllDWc

Ace musician, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who was kidnapped on October 3, shortly after he performed at the one year coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin, at the palace, has died.

The death of the music maestro was confirmed in a post by the chairman of COSON, chief Tony Okoroji.

Okoroji said: “I have just learnt of the passing on of the very vibrant and effervescent music maestro with his roots in the ancient Benin kingdom, the great Osayomore Joseph.”

“The late Ulele Power King as he was known by his many fans was my friend.

“There is no doubt that the unforgettable Osayomore Joseph came, saw and conquered.

“Osayomore may have travelled but his Ulele Power sound will continue to boom in the hearts of the many who love him.“



Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/veteran-edo-musician-osayomore-joseph-dies/amp/

