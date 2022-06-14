EFCC Arrests 25 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Benue

By Esther Daniels

Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested 25 suspected internet fraudsters (aka Yahoo Boys). The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Monday, June 13, 2022, in a sting operation at various locations in Otukpo, Benue State.

This was contained in a press statement from the media unit of the Commission and published on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Twenty-Five (25) suspects who were smoked out of their hideouts following actionable intelligence on their alleged internet fraud-related activities include E. Francis, A. Emmanuel, M. Wakili, C. Francis, I. Emmanuel , J. Williams , P. Idoko , M. Itodo , S. Abah, O. Ameh, O. Samson , O. Amuta , and O. Precious.

Others are: O. Solomon, N. Alex , O. Emmanuel, E. Godwin, O. Ochigbo, E. Chukwu, W. Godwin, Y. Elijah, V. Godwin, L. Owoicho, A. Augustine and O. Moses.

Items recovered from them include different brands of mobile phones and computers.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/13/efcc-arrest-25-yahoo-boys-in-benue/?amp=1

