EFCC Arrests 35 ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ibadan (Photo)

No fewer than thirty-five suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed their arrest in a statement on Monday.

He said 17 of them were arrested on Thursday at the Akobo area of Ibadan following credible intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

According to Uwujaren, the remaining eighteen suspects were apprehended by officers of 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan and handed over to the Commission for further investigation.

The suspects arrested by the EFCC operatives were identified as: Taiwo Babalola Oluwatope, Adekunle Odewale Damilola, Lawal Ismail Adebola, Salau Ayobami Adeyemi, Adebowale Samuel Amusan, Abioye Oluwatobi Alex, Akinola Adekunle, Salau Opeyemi Saheed, Ugwu Osita, Adedun Olajide Temidire, Adegbenro Adeola Damilare, Emmanuel Oluwatobi Ajala, Ojekale Samuel Ayodimeji, Adebayo Babatunde Teslim, Micheal Ayomide, Opeyemi Sonuola and Adetona Oladimeji Abdulazee.

Mobile phones, laptops, Seven exotic cars, one smart television set and incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects during the arrest.

The 18 suspects who were handed over to the Commission by Lieutenant Goni Tijjani Ibrahim were arrested at Ihejirika Garden, near the Army Cantonment, Ibadan, following series of complaints from the residents regarding their fraudulent activities.

They include: Adeotun Omodele, Lamidi Abeeb, Lawal Muhammed, Kolapo Samad, Akinpelu Gbotemi, Ahmed Rilwan, Sodiq Adebayo, Mohammed Salami, Muyiwa Adeyeye, Awojoola Muiz, Ogunyemi Ayobami, Gabriel Ikyelede, Olamide Adekunle, Isaac Elijah, Azeez Yusuf, Damilola Muritala, Opeyemi Nurudeen and Olamide Lamidi.

Items handed over alongside the suspects include mobile phones and one smart wristwatch, among others.

Uwujaren added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/20/efcc-arrests-35-yahoo-boys-in-ibadan/

