EFCC Declares CEO Of Baraza Ponzi Scheme & Wife Wanted For Alleged N2b Fraud (Pix)

By Obio Monday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the Chief Executive Officer of Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative, a Bayelsa-based ponzi scheme, Pastor (Dr) Miebi Bribena (full name: Onyimiebi Bribena) and his wife, Beatrice Bribena wanted for allegedly defrauding Nigerians to the tune of N2 billion.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS gathered that Pastor Bribena, who is a pastor at Christ Embassy Kumasi 1, Ghana, fled Nigeria last year after failing to pay investors their return on investment (ROI), leading to protests in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Pastor Bribena had alleged that some staff of the cooperative compromised its systems by defrauding the organisation of over N300million, adding that the organisation was carrying out a forensic audit to enable it pay backlog of unpaid surpluses to the investors and members, a promise that was never fulfilled.

A statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC partly reads:

“Bribena and Beatrice are both natives of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“Their last known address is: No 163 Mbiama Yenagoa Road, Biogbolo, Bayelsa State.

“Anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, lbadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, llorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 0B093322644, 08183322644, 070-26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; Its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/06/efcc-declares-ceo-of-baraza-ponzi-scheme-wife-wanted-for-alleged-n2b-fraud.html

