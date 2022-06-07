EFCC Officials Arrive At APC Convention Venue

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on Tuesday stormed the Eagle Square venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officials went round the convention venue before finally they took strategic positions.

However, the officials declined comment when approached by NAN correspondent at the convention.

NAN reports that EFCC officials had made similar appearance at the PDP Special Convention in Abuja on May 28, without making any arrest.

The visit might not be unconnected with recent social media reports indicating that delegates were paid hugely by presidential aspirants for votes at the convention.

https://www.nannews.ng/2022/06/07/efcc-officials-storm-apc-special-convention/

