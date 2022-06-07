EFCC On Secret Operation At APC Convention

A top-ranking source within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed that the anti-graft agency is currently carrying out a covert investigation to observe delegates’ inducement and vote-buying at the ongoing presidential primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The reliable source, who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said, “We’re currently at the APC convention ground on a covert operation. We’re monitoring activities, and watching keenly for incidents of delegates inducement, vote-buying, and other electoral or financial fraud activities that might take place”.

The source also confirmed to PUNCH Metro that the anti-graft agency is carrying out the covert operation in order to catch potential perpetrators unaware.

This is coming as reports of delegates’ inducement to the tune of about $40,000 by major contenders in the ongoing presidential primary elections is making the rounds.

Exactly 10 days ago, PUNCH Metro had reported that some officers of the EFCC stormed the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola International Stadium, Abuja, during the presidential primary elections of the major opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party.

The officers arrived at the venue around 4:40 pm.

The PUNCH had also reported that the operatives stormed the venue of the PDP’s presidential primary elections in Abuja following reports of alleged vote-buying and bribing of delegates at

The EFCC, corroborating PUNCH’s report, later released an official statement explaining that its operatives stormed the convention to monitor delegates’ inducement and financial malpractices.

“Our operatives were at the PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise, and most especially, to check delegates’ inducement and other financial malpractices”. The statement read in part.

When our correspondent reached out to the EFCC Public Relations Officer, Wilson Uwujaren, he refused to comment on the issue.

https://punchng.com/breaking-efcc-on-secret-operation-at-apc-convention-source-says/

