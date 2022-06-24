Eid-Adha 2022: Post The Prices Of Animals At Your Location Here

AlhamduLilah, we are a few days to Eid-ul-Adha, one of the two major Islamic festivals. Those who plan to make Udhiya (Qurbani) this year would have been keeping themselves updated about the price of these animals in the market. Some of these animals include a goat, sheep, cow, bull, buffalo, or camel, male or female if they meet the condition (see other thread, for further information on the type of animal and the condition they should meet).

“There is nothing dearer to Allâh during the days of Qurbâni than the sacrificing of animals. The sacrificed animal shall come on the Day of Qiyamah with its horns, hair and hooves (to be weighed in reward). The sacrifice is accepted by Allâh before the blood reaches the ground. Therefore, sacrifice with an open and happy heart.” (Hadith-Ibn Majah).

“Whoever has the capacity to sacrifice and does not do so, should not come to the place where the Eid prayer is offered.” (Hadith-Ibn Majah).

To encourage those who think it is very expensive to make Udiyah, could you post the prices of these animals and your location on this thread?

May Allah make it easy for us

