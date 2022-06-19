Ejiro Otarigho, The Burning Tanker Driver Gives Thanksgiving In Church (Pix, Video)

Thanksgiving Service of Mr. Ejiro, The Burning-Tanker Driver

Speaking shortly after his Thanksgiving Service to God on the incident held at God’s Delight Assembly, Warri, Delta State on Sunday 12th June, 2022, the father-of-four said he didn’t want to be linked to destruction of lives and property.

“I decided to take the risk because, as a native of this community, I do not want to be linked with a disaster that claimed lives and destroyed properties.

“I decided to die alone. Hence, I told my motorboy to jump out of the burning vehicle,“ he added.

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the President-General of Agbarho Urhobo Development Union, Chief Igho M Odiphiri, have earlier called for honour, recognition and financial appreciation of Mr Otarigho.

Odiphiri noted that the sheer act of bravery of the driver of the fuel tanker saved several lives and properties worth several billions of naira.

He, therefore, posited that Mr Otarigho deserved an award and appreciation from all levels of governments, corporate organisations and public spirited individuals.

The President-General further disclosed that the community was in appreciation to the driver of the oil tanker hence himself and a cross section of the community accompanied the driver for the Thanksgiving Service.

Otarigho thanked people of the community who followed him to the church for the Thanksgiving Service.

It would be recalled that on Friday 10th June, 2022, the oil tanker caught fire in a densely populated area in Agbarho.

Not minding the danger, the driver drove the burning oil tanker to a long distance bushy area for safety before jumping out of the ill-fated vehicle.

A resident of the area present at the time of the media chat, Duke Okotete stated that such act of heroism could only been seen in an American action movie.

