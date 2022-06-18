Ekiti 2022: SDP Candidate, Segun Oni Alleges Vote-Buying By Other Parties

Vote Buying Ongoing In Ado, Oye And Other Locations – SDP Candidate, Segun Oni
Oni disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 006, Ward 4, Ifaki 11, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the
state.
Segun Oni, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State says residents are being induced to vote for some political parties.
Oni disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 006, Ward 4, Ifaki 11, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.
