Ekiti 2022: SDP Candidate, Segun Oni Alleges Vote-Buying By Other Parties

Vote Buying Ongoing In Ado, Oye And Other Locations – SDP Candidate, Segun Oni

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhUsVGaMXkM

Oni disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 006, Ward 4, Ifaki 11, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the

state.

Segun Oni, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State says residents are being induced to vote for some political parties.

Oni disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 006, Ward 4, Ifaki 11, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

http://saharareporters.com/2022/06/18/breaking-ekitidecides-sdp-candidate-segun-oni-alleges-vote-buying-other-political-partie

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ce8TF8cgF4z/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related