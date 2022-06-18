Ekiti Election: EFCC Arrests Persons Engaged In Vote Buying (Video)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested persons alleged to have engaged in vote buying in the Ekiti governorship election.

The EFCC is part of security agencies deployed to monitor the election.

Parading some of the suspects at the Oke Ori Omi Area Division of the Nigerian Police Force, the suspects were said to have been caught with monies allegedly used to induce voters, an act the EFCC officials say were carried out surreptitiously.

The EFCC thereafter proceeded to burst another residence where some persons were caught with a book containing details of voters of certain voting area.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/06/18/ekiti-election-efcc-arrests-persons-engaged-in-vote-buying/

[flash]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8Yh-4ASZ8Q [/flash]

