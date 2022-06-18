Ekiti Election: ‘No Agents! Labour Party Missing In Action’

By Biodun Busari

Despite the growing popularity of the Labour Party (LP), emerging reports indicated the party was missing in action in Ekiti State where a governorship election is ongoing.

According to Vanguard reporter, Rotimi Ojomoyela, who is in the state to monitor the ongoing voting exercise, LP’s ward agents were nowhere to be found at most of the polling units.

16 gubernatorial candidates, including its governorship flag bearer, Comrade Roland Olugbenga Daramola are eyeing the governorship seat.

Speaking on the party’s lean structure in Ekiti State, Ojomoyela revealed that there were no campaigns carried out by LP’s Daramola before the election and also there were no party agents to standing in for LP at the voting exercise across the state.

“There is no Labour Party structure in Ekiti State. No party structure at all. There are no Labour Party agents at any polling units. Even there was no campaign before the election. So, I can say Labour Party has no structure in Ekiti,” Ojomoyela said.

Reacting to the speculation that LP has collapsed its structure with the ruling All Progressives Congress, he said it was Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, that merged with APC in the state.

“Labour Party did not collapse its structure. It was ZLP,” he said.

The Labour Party in Ekiti state, on Saturday, picked Mr Olugbenga Daramola as its consensus candidate for the June 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

At a ceremony, held at its situation office located at Dallimore junction, Ado-Ekiti, the Chairman of the party, Mr Odunayo Okunade, presented Daramola with the party flag.

Okunade Okunade appealed to the people of Ekiti to vote the party’s candidate in the June 18 governorship elections.

