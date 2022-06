The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won its first Polling Unit in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State.

The APC secured victory at polling unit 10, ward 10, Afao/Kajola,

Abiodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the APC polled 20 votes, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had just two votes.

.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, and the other parties did not get a single vote in the polling unit.



https://independent.ng/ekiti-decides-apc-wins-first-polling-unit/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related