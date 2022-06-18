Ekiti Governorship Election: N5000, Indomie, Spaghetti Shared In Oke-Osun

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y288qXiUuUc

Sharing of Indomie, Spaghetti, Sugar, Semo and #5000 happening at Ward 13 EC 30C Oke Osun Omisanjan according to our Volunteers on ground. The security agents looking the other way.

