Ekiti: Kolawole, Oyebanji Win Polling Units

Bisi Kolawole, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate has won his Polling Unit. Kolawole votes at PU001 (Front of Sakeju’s house – Ojodi I), Ward 8 (Efon VIII), Efon LGA.

APC – 13

LP – 1

SDP – 2

PDP – 98

Void: 2

Accredited Voters: 116

https://twitter.com/PremiumTimesng/status/1538172306219991040?t=1Ij0Iviin9knHj4IwHNj6A&s=19

Biodun Oyebanji, APC candidate, has won his polling unit by a landslide. Oyebanji votes at PU003 (front of Oyebanji’s Compound, Oke lele), Ward VI (Ikogosi), Ekiti West LGA.

APC: 296

PDP: 1

SDP: 0

https://twitter.com/THEWILLNG/status/1538196941779124224?t=wNwXWAYDNy9mIdpKYeEjjA&s=19

APC wins at the polling unit of Monisade Afuye, Deputy Governorship Candidate of the ruling APC in the State.

RESULT: PU03, Ward 01, Ikere- Ekiti LG

APC: 165

PDP: 7

SDP: 3

https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1538186288498614272?t=_g0CXCVvUNAWWO5yh15CoQ&s=19

OTHERS

The APC has won the Polling Unit of a former Ekiti State Deputy Governor and the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Abiodun Olujimi of the PDP.

Olujimi votes at PU007 (Wesley United Primary School), Ward VII (Omuo-Ekiti), Ekiti East LGA.

SDP -46

APC -141

PDP -110

ADP -2

APP -1

https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1538177055711449090?t=2QNU-L878EBnSbnU-Cg-3w&s=19

Hon. Richard Olufemi Bamisile has lost his Polling Unit.

Bamisile, a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, presently represents Emure/Ekiti East/Gbonyin Federal Constituency in the House of Reps where he is also the Chairman, House Committee on FERMA.

Results from his PU005 (Bolorunduro/Obajoda I), Ward V (Kota II), Ekiti East LGA are as follows:

SDP -87

APC -74

PDP -63

APM – 2

https://twitter.com/vanguardngrnews/status/1538173662750285825?t=LFu_4BjPwrSa0PkzvMZSoQ&s=19

Ex-Gov Ayodele Fayose wins Polling Unit for Bisi Kolawole

RESULT: PU 1, Ward 1, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA.

PDP: 163

APC: 106

SDP: 29

https://twitter.com/THEWILLNG/status/1538197097316601859?t=axbWHLDEH0MSkmerLzFw5A&s=19

Kemi Elebute-Halle, governorship candidate of ADP, lost her polling unit to Biodun Oyebanji, APC’s candidate.

RESULT: PU 8, Ward 10, Ikole LG

SDP: 39

PDP: 21

APC: 47

ADP: 32

https://twitter.com/THEWILLNG/status/1538197431904608256?t=UMzZQCmPv9U3aEvdYTephQ&s=19

Segun Oni wins the polling unit of Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the APC senator representing Ekiti north. Adetumbi is the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning.

RESULT: PU: 3 Ward 1, Ido Osi

SDP: 253

APC: 39

NNPP: 03

PDP: 04

ADP: 02

https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1538177185688739840?t=VDuMLTqyJxzygLuM11nQPA&s=19

