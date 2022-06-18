Ekiti: Kolawole, Oyebanji Win Polling Units

Bisi Kolawole, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate has won his Polling Unit. Kolawole votes at PU001 (Front of Sakeju’s house – Ojodi I), Ward 8 (Efon VIII), Efon LGA.
APC – 13
LP – 1
SDP – 2
PDP – 98
Void: 2
Accredited Voters: 116
https://twitter.com/PremiumTimesng/status/1538172306219991040?t=1Ij0Iviin9knHj4IwHNj6A&s=19
Biodun Oyebanji, APC candidate, has won his polling unit by a landslide. Oyebanji votes at PU003 (front of Oyebanji’s Compound, Oke lele), Ward VI (Ikogosi), Ekiti West LGA.
APC: 296
PDP: 1
SDP: 0
https://twitter.com/THEWILLNG/status/1538196941779124224?t=wNwXWAYDNy9mIdpKYeEjjA&s=19
APC wins at the polling unit of Monisade Afuye, Deputy Governorship Candidate of the ruling APC in the State.
RESULT: PU03, Ward 01, Ikere- Ekiti LG
APC: 165
PDP: 7
SDP: 3
https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1538186288498614272?t=_g0CXCVvUNAWWO5yh15CoQ&s=19
OTHERS
The APC has won the Polling Unit of a former Ekiti State Deputy Governor and the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Abiodun Olujimi of the PDP.
Olujimi votes at PU007 (Wesley United Primary School), Ward VII (Omuo-Ekiti), Ekiti East LGA.
SDP -46
APC -141
PDP -110
ADP -2
APP -1
https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1538177055711449090?t=2QNU-L878EBnSbnU-Cg-3w&s=19
Hon. Richard Olufemi Bamisile has lost his Polling Unit.
Bamisile, a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, presently represents Emure/Ekiti East/Gbonyin Federal Constituency in the House of Reps where he is also the Chairman, House Committee on FERMA.
Results from his PU005 (Bolorunduro/Obajoda I), Ward V (Kota II), Ekiti East LGA are as follows:
SDP -87
APC -74
PDP -63
APM – 2
https://twitter.com/vanguardngrnews/status/1538173662750285825?t=LFu_4BjPwrSa0PkzvMZSoQ&s=19
Ex-Gov Ayodele Fayose wins Polling Unit for Bisi Kolawole
RESULT: PU 1, Ward 1, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA.
PDP: 163
APC: 106
SDP: 29
https://twitter.com/THEWILLNG/status/1538197097316601859?t=axbWHLDEH0MSkmerLzFw5A&s=19
Kemi Elebute-Halle, governorship candidate of ADP, lost her polling unit to Biodun Oyebanji, APC’s candidate.
RESULT: PU 8, Ward 10, Ikole LG
SDP: 39
PDP: 21
APC: 47
ADP: 32
https://twitter.com/THEWILLNG/status/1538197431904608256?t=UMzZQCmPv9U3aEvdYTephQ&s=19
Segun Oni wins the polling unit of Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the APC senator representing Ekiti north. Adetumbi is the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning.
RESULT: PU: 3 Ward 1, Ido Osi
SDP: 253
APC: 39
NNPP: 03
PDP: 04
ADP: 02
https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1538177185688739840?t=VDuMLTqyJxzygLuM11nQPA&s=19