Ekiti Polls: 105-Year-Old Felicia Fayomi Excited After Casting Vote (Video)

Ekiti Polls: I’m Happy I Voted, Says 105-Year-Old Grandma

A-105-year-old grandmother, Mrs Felicia Fayomi, on Saturday said she was happy to be part of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The aged woman, who was brought to the polling unit by one of her granddaughters at Unit 2, Ward 6, Ifaki Ekiti in Ido-osi Local Government Area of the state was full of life.

“I am happy to vote,” she said briefly before she was led back home.

Daily Trust observed that the atmosphere at the polling unit 2, where the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, is expected to cast his vote is cool.

