Ekiti State Governorship Candidates Casting Their Votes (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Ekiti State political parties governorship candidates casting their votes.

Photo 1: Kolawole PDP
Photo 2: Oni SDP
Photo 3: Oyebanji APC

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: