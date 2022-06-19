Ekweremadu, Nwobodo Are Northern Political Slaves – MASSOB

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) has slammed the duo of the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and ex- Governor of old Anambra state and Senator Jim Nwobodo for saying that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and erstwhile governor of Anambra state ,Peter Obi will never become the president of Nigeria .

Recall that senator Ekweremadu and Nwobodo had reportedly said that Ndigbo will never vote for Peter Obi in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Biafra Separatist movement which condemned the statement described both Ekweremadu and Nwobodo as political slaves of Hausa / Fulani of northern oilgarchy .

In statement issued on Saturday by National Secretary of MASSOB, Comrade Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke said that it is unfortunate that learned men like Senators Ekweremadu and Nwobodo would be used against their own people to say that the South east will not vote Peter Obi .

The statement reads , ” It’s very unfortunate that learned men Ike Ekweremadu and Jim Nwobodo will be used against their own people to say that South East will not vote for Mr Peter Obi.

Who even made them the spokespersons for Ndigbo? They are political slaves of Hausa/Fulani Northern Oligarchy.

“Ike Ekweremadu and Jim Nwobodo should be ashamed of themselves for been slaves who couldn’t even aspire to be the president even when it is the turn of Ndigbo to produce the president of Nigeria, they ran away and want to decide where Ndigbo will vote.

MASSOB observed that Ike Ekweremadu has forgotten so soon what happened to him few years ago in far away Germany, how angry Biafrans dealt with him.

MASSOB is not surprised over Ike Ekweremadu’s action because we know that he can sale his brothers because of his greed for power, his aim is to return back to senate and the only way to get the ticket is to attack his Igbo brother.

Continuing , “MASSOB wish to warn all Igbo politicians that our non violence nature should not be taken for granted, it is time all political Betrayals in Igbo land will be paid back in their own coins.

Ike Ekweremadu has been in government power for over twenty years , still not satisfied . MASSOB will not allow greedy politicians in Igbo land to destroy the future of our next generation because of their selfish desires.

MASSOB will mobilize Igbo youths, market women/men, Town Unions and students etc to vote against bad leadership in entire Igbo land”. They submitted.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/massob-blasts-ekweremadu-nwobodo-over-utterances-against-peter-obi/

