Ekweremadu’s Daughter Needed A Kidney. He Brought In A 15-Year-Old Boy Illegally

As shared by Journalist, Oseni Rufai.

Ekweremadu’s daughter needed a kidney, so he brought in a 15 year old homeless boy with illegally obtained passport stating the boy was 21. The boy was promised a better life.

The former deputy senate President has been denied bail. The defense argues otherwise in court.



https://twitter.com/ruffydfire/status/1539999556448165888?s=20&t=GfYw_swNBnISWooWq6Xnng

The Ekweremadu case will come up again on the 7th of July.

We must state the case comes up on the 7th July.Ekewermadu still remains innocent until proven guilty. This must be stated



https://twitter.com/ruffydfire/status/1540002958091472897?t=nmX3Nci5BDGMXKymjQyu4A&s=19

