El-Rufai And Other Northern APC Governors React To Yahaya Bello’s Protest

El-Rufai and Other Northern APC Governor’s Speaks over Yehaya Bello Actions as He Angrily walks out of the APC Northern Governor’s Meeting as they kicks against 2023 Northern Presidency

The APC Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello from within and outside his party, the All Progressive Congress has remained steadfast in his ambition.

Bello, who is said to be facing various conspiracies, has remained one of the APC’s potential flag bearer stll today, refusing to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race.

On Monday , ahead of the party’s primary election, the governor walked out of a meeting of northern governors suspected of pushing a selfish agenda. He had stated several times that anyone elected president should be chosen on the basis of competence, regardless of religion or region.

