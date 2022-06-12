El-Rufai Demolished Churches In Kaduna State (Photos)

The church inside the Kaduna State University which is under construction was demolished yesterday. See the photos below.

There are 4 to 6 mosques in the Kaduna state University but the only church the Christian community has been trying to build since the school was established was demolished by govt Agency @KASUPDA_KDSG last week.

That is how Elrufai has helped Kaduna according to @BashirAhmaad



Breaking!

THE CHAPEL OF THE CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY OF KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY WAS DEMOLISHED BY THE GOVERNMENT FOR NO JUST REASON YESTERDAY (6th June, 2022)

Just within a day interval that over 50 Christian Worshippers were killed in Owo, Ondo State by the Fulani Islamists, another calamity befall the Christian Community of Kaduna State University.

The pictures you see below are for the Church that was demolished yesterday the 6th of June, 2022 at Kaduna State university, KASU. The Christian Community live without a chapel for over 17 years of the school’s existence. Just as the Construction of the Chapel began after about 17yrs of the school’s existence, the government came and demolished it.

Hundreds of police men and military collected the phones of the lecturers at the site and demolished the church under construction.

Pray for Christians in Kaduna State university and make it known every where. The Muslims have about 5 mosques in the school, yet denying the Christians the right to even own a chapel.

Only towards the end of last year that the land and permission was given for building of the Church by the University Council, yet the Kaduna State government went ahead to demolish. Meanwhile, apart from the 5 existing mosques, another one is currently being erected.

The Church in Nigeria must arise now or we perish.

IT’S WELL WITH THE RIGHTEOUS!

WE’LL PREVAIL AGAINST THESE EVILS IN JESUS NAME. AMEN!

#HACFOPersecutionWatch



