https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMXW5KIuocA

A Nigerian police officer has got more than he bargained for as he was confronted by a elderly man he slapped, IgbereTV reports.

The elderly man held on to his bike and refused to let go in spite of the police officer toning down and pleading for him to park his motorcycle.

The situation was de-escalated after other police officers and passers-by intervened.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfBulhitmeT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

