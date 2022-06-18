Election 2023: Kwankwaso Says They Are In Talks With Peter Obi

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he is in talks with his Labor Party counterpart Peter Obi over the possibility of co-operation in the 2023 elections.

He made the remarks in an interview with BBC Hausa.

He said: “We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it. “

The former governor of Kano State said their collaboration was especially important as the APC and PDP had not fielded an Igbo vice-presidential candidate



https://www.bbc.com/hausa/media-61850641

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related