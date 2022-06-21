Electoral Act: Reps Step Down Motion To Override Buhari On Statutory Delegates

The House of Representatives has rejected a motion seeking to cause the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the amendment made to Section 84(￼ of the Electoral Act 2022.

The House at plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, directed the mover of the motion, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, from Delta State to “follow proper procedure.”

Recall that the honourable members, shortly after the primary elections, had criticised the amended Section 84(￼ of the Electoral Act 2022 after most of them failed to clinch tickets to enable them to return to the House in the next political dispensation.

The development had made most of the legislators angry, prompting some of them to mull overriding the President.



