Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Files To Change Her Name

21 June 2022

Elon Musk’s 18 year-old son has filed court documents seeking to legally change their gender from male to female and lose their last name, stating: ‘I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.’

Xavier Musk, 18, filed the paperwork in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, seeking to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson. The transgender teenager explained that they wish to take their mother’s last name to distance them from their dad.

They have not commented on whether they receive financial support from their dad – whose $213 billion dollar fortune makes him the world’s richest man.

Musk was married to Vivian’s mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, from 2000 until 2008. Their first son, Nevada, was born in 2002 and died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks. The pair went on to have twin sons – Xavier and Griffin – and triplet boys: Damian, Kai and Saxon, now 16.

The five teenagers have kept a fairly low profile, despite their father having joint custody. Musk also two other children, X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, with Canadian singer Grimes.

It is unclear what is behind Xavier’s rejected of their father, in such a public way. Musk has yet to comment, and it is unclear if he was aware of Xavier’s plan prior to the court documents being filed.

Musk has been vocal on various transgender issues and last year he complained about people using their own pronouns. He also said he was a fan of Florida governor Ron DeSantis who has been condemned by the LGBTQ community for his bill preventing discussion of gender identity and homosexuality in classrooms for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Elon Musk and his second wife, British actress Talulah Riley, are pictured in 2015 with Xavier and Griffin. The twins are now 18

Musk has been publicly disowned by his oldest child, who no longer wishes to be associated with him ‘in any way, shape or form’

Musk and Justine Wilson, mother of his five teenagers, are pictured in an undated photo. The pair were together from 2000 to 2008

Musk last week called out ‘virtual signaling’ critics who panned a new Ricky Gervais stand-up comedy special after the show was slammed for being ‘transphobic’.

