Emeka Ihedioha: The Race For Atiku’s Running Mate

If you’ve been politically observant, you would notice Emeka Ihedioha craves and has been making subtle moves to become PDP Atiku Abubakar’s running mate. Could this be why he declined supporting his kith and kin, Peter Obi’s or any other south-easterner’s candidacy? A week ago, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal infamously stepped down for Atiku in the PDP presidential primary election. Tambuwal has been lauded, even getting a heroic reception in Sokoto for placing his region ahead of self and friendship in political calculations.

Yet, the jotter remains blank, no notes taken. Ihedioha is friendly close to Tambuwal. Could Ihedioha have been part of terms and conditions for Tambuwal’s cooperation? If true, isn’t this reprising the role of a pawn? To think Imo State’s beloved bride in the 2019 election is (or has been) so eager to play second fiddle, when he could have supported his geo-political zone’s cause for presidency nonetheless, reminds Imolites again how unlucky they have been since 1999.

A good number of persons from Imo State you see drumming support for Atiku online or offline are affiliated to Ihedioha. They do so not for a better Nigeria as their sermons claim but largely for personal gains. Their principal in Agodi House, Aso Rock would afford them access to feast as well, they think. Continued relegation of South-east in Nigeria is okay, as long as they are okay. Imolites, when they switch to plan B of seeking the state’s governorship seat in the next election, remember these moments. Respond to them also in Ogun State Governor Dapo Abodun’s words to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “We have heard you. We will do the right thing.”

©Kaycee Naze,

Concerned Nigerian.

