Eminent Philanthropists Win Big As 2022 Nigeria Philanthropy Award Holds (Photos)

Full List Of Awardees Unveiled As 2022 Nigeria Philanthropy Award Holds

The long awaited 2022 Nigeria Philanthropy award has finally come and gone with eminent Nigerians winning big at the event which seeks to recognise individuals with hearts of giving to better the country

While 13 awardees emerged after a careful screening and selection process, three out of this bagged Liftetime Achievement Awards.

The event which took place at the weekend had as awardees, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, Face of Philanthropy, 2022, Amb. Gabriel Enemona Onoja – Unsung Philanthropist, 2022, Amb. Charles Offoboche – Unsung Philanthropist, 2022, and Amb. Leton Lucky Ngozi Abaadam – Unsung Philanthropist, 2022.

Others are, Hon. Ahmed Tijani Damisa, Philanthropy Lawmaker, 2022, Ms. Rita Oyoku – Unsung Philanthropist, 2022, Hon. Dr. Joshua Yohanna Dangiwa – Unsung Philanthropist, 2022, Amb. Emmanuel S. Patrick – Unsung Philanthropist, 2022, Amb. (Engr) Ekemini Ukim, Unsung Philanthropist, 2022 and Alh. Abubaker S. Gamji Industrial, 2022.

Winners of Philanthropy Lifetime Achievement Awards include, Hadiza Musa Ujah, Hon. Gabriel Bravo Oluohu and Amb. John Pokyes.

The project director, Emma Bricks Oko at the event said the award is beyond handing plaques to awardees.

According to him, it serves as an induction into the Philanthropy Community of Nigeria, (PCN) for all category of recipients.

He further stated that the PCN is a coalition of philanthropists committed to fight against poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/06/eminent-philanthropists-win-big-as-2022.html?m=1

