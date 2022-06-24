Emmanuel Michael: Nigeria’s 16-Year-Old Freekick Wonder Kid (Video)

Emmanuel Michael is definitely one talent to watch out for in Nigeria.

The 16 year old Wonder Kid already scored 3 Freekick goals at the ongoing WAFU B under 17 championship. His goals has been instrumental in taking the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria to the finals of the WAFU B under 17 tournament being held in Ghana.

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will face Burkina Faso U-17 in the Finals of the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvBILcViE6U

He has also received numerous praise from football fans across Nigeria

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related