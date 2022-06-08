Encourage Us, Our Fellow Officers Hate Us – Delta State Police PRO

A police public relations officer’s job is not only to make public statements for the police, but also to receive complaints from the public and to ensure that those complaints are dealt with. That could make other policemen (especially corrupt policemen and those that engage in police brutality) to hate them.

Bright Edafe PPRO DELTA STATE @Brightgoldenboy

Most of us PPROS are hated by our men, when I mean hated, I truly mean hated, so every words of encouragement from you guys goes a long way in motivating us in this job that we do, thanks for those already doing that



https://twitter.com/Brightgoldenboy/status/1534158351633891329

