Engineer Stabs Wife & Son For Refusing To Return Home Due To Domestic Violence (Pix)

A Woman is in the hospital, fighting for her life after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband in Kaduna.

Victoria Emmanuel, 39, was allegedly stabbed by Haruna Emmanuel because she left him due to domestic violence.

Victoria was said to have been enduring domestic violence since she married her husband 16 years ago.

She left their home in Kaduna after she was almost strangled by Haruna in December 2021.

Haruna then visited Victoria at her new residence last Friday, May 27, under the guise of taking his children with him. While there, he begged Victoria to return home but she asked that he signs an undertaking first, Punch reports.

In anger, he allegedly stabbed her and stabbed their son.

A source told Punch: “What happened was that she was beaten on December 28, 2021. He almost strangled her. She took the case to a human rights group and moved out of his house. Her parents rented another apartment for her. She would have left Kaduna, but she was schooling there.

“This was how she has been coping with the torture since she got married to him 16 years ago. Each time she leaves the house, he will come with different ministers of God to meet her parents and he would cry and vow not to do that again, but it continued.

“He has signed undertakings more than three times, but he never honoured them. He signed an undertaking with her parents, another at Sabo Police Station and one at the DSS office. He refused to sign at the human rights organisation because of the conditions.

“Last Friday, he said he wanted to take his children with him; those children were with him, but he sent them to their mother when they were sick. She didn’t stop him, but he later apologised to her and said he wanted her back in his life.

“She asked him to sign the fourth undertaking; he refused to sign. She refused to move in with him; he left with her second son.”

Speaking from her hospital bed, Victoria told the publication that she was about to walk out after several pleas by her husband to return home when he grabbed her by the neck and stabbed her in the chest and other parts of her body.

Victoria also claimed that Haruna stabbed their son.

She said: “My son that went with my husband ran back panting and sweating. Shortly his father appeared and started begging me for forgiveness, I told him that I had forgiven him, but can’t stay with him. I was about to walk out when he grabbed me from behind and held me by the neck; he had a knife with him and stabbed me in my right chest with force and shouted, ‘Die!’

“He removed the knife and stabbed me in my left and right hands. He also targeted my neck, but I managed to dodge it. He stabbed me in the back. My son was shouting and begging him not to kill me.

“Neighbours were trying to open the door, but they couldn’t. My son summoned courage to push him away. He used the knife on my son’s stomach. The boy narrowly dodged another attempt to stab him before neighbours came to our rescue.”

Haruna escaped and has not been seen since the incident.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/engineer-stabs-wife-son-for-refusing-to-return-home-after-torture/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related