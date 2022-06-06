Enraged APC Delegates Chase After Presidential Aspirants As Buhari Prepares To Dictate Party Primaries

It is not the best of times for APC delegates attending the party’s present Special Convention to choose its presidential candidate.

It is quite unfortunate that the delegates seems stranded at Abuja with no hope of returning to their base with something substantial.

Remember that the PDP primaries held a few days ago were so heavily dollarized that PDP delegates came home and bought new houses and automobiles? As we speak, children on the streets have indicated an interest in becoming party delegates when they grow up.

Delegates from the APC party are protesting that presidential aspirants are fleeing from them when it should be the other way around.

According to them, Buhari’s body language in appointing a successor has made it necessary for contenders to be cautious.

Hear how a delegate who requested anonymity summed up their predicament as a result of Buhari’s directives.

” Buhari don cut our ticket, just imagine when aspirants suppose dey take find us , instead na we dey use touch light find them, Buhari na stingy person , this kind thing good so? What benefits have we derived as delegates? If we see up to a million naira the way things are going then we should thank God”

When we called the camps of several of the main Presidential aspirants , we were told to relax because consultations were still happening and the delegates will be catered to at the appropriate moment.



https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/enraged-apc-delegates-chase-after-presidential-aspirants-as-buhari-prepares-to-dictate-party-primaries/

