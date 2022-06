Last Saturday, an entire graduating class with LLM at the University of Calgary Law School in Canada, were all Nigerians.

Ian Holloway, Dean at @ University Of Calgary Law shared the news:

This is cool. We have 9 students graduation with their LLMs today. All are Nigerian! ⁦

@ProfXtian @NigeriaGov



⁩https://mobile.twitter.com/LawDeanHolloway/status/1531372677960650752

