Enugu: Keke, Okada Riders To Regulate Operations In Igbo-Eze South, North LGAs

In their determined efforts to assist the Enugu State government and security agencies to decisively address the security challenges in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South local government areas of the state, the Tricycle (Keke) and Motorcycle (Okada) Riders Associations in the two council areas have resolved that their members should stop operating from 6pm to 6am, daily in the affected two LGAs.

The two associations also directed all Keke and Okada operators to withdraw their services in Aguibeje and Iyionu communities in Igbo Eze North LGA till further notice.

The resolutions were taken during an emergency meeting of the Executives and Members of Keke and Okada riders associations in Igbo- Eze North and Igbo-Eze South LGAs, on Tuesday.

The decisions were disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the Enugu State Chairman of Association of Tricycle Riders, Comrade Benjamin Ikah, and the four Chairmen of Tricycle Riders and Motorcycle Associations in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South LGAs, Comrade Solomon Ejiofor Ali, Izuchukwu Onah, Samuel Eze and Fidelis Onah, respectively.

The associations requested all the security agencies in the state “to enforce these resolutions” and went further to enjoin their members in the affected LGAs and communities to comply strictly with the resolutions, forthwith.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/security-keke-okada-riders-regulate-operations-in-enugu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related