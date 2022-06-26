Everything You Need To Know About Tinubu’s Certificate Controversy

Tinubu certificate brouhaha ~ Woye :

You will recall that there was a petition dated Aug 12.1999 about the educational background and age of Asiwaju Tinubu written by Alhaji Jammed Seriki & Dr. Waliu Balogun – smith.

They accused him of lying about his age in his nominating form to INEC.

2: Gani Fawenhinmi went to court to seek for prosecution of Tinubu up to Supreme Court. Supreme Court ruled that Tinubu CANNOT be Prosecuted by the police for alleged certificate forgery. That only Lagos State House of Assembly can investigate him.

3: Then, June 4, 2013 one Dr. Dominic Adegbola asked Federal High Court Justice Saliu Saidu to re – open the suit filed by Gani Fawehinmi in 1999. The suit was to compel IG of Police to commence investigation into alleged forgery. The court dismissed the case . The court said that the applicant went to sleep since 2007 when the “toga of immunity “ could no longer shield Tinubu and suddenly woke up when the matter is statute barred . So as at today , court has exonerated Tinubu of any forgery even after leaving office . So what is the issue now as a result of Supreme Court decision, Lagos State House of Assembly under Speaker Mamora (present Minister of State) opened the probe via a motion moved by Hon. Tajudeen Agoro & a 5 man ad – hoc committee was set up with Hon Omowoare as chairman .

4. The committee sent out letter of invitation to the 2 gentlemen that wrote the petition. Those guys REFUSED to substantiate their petition. The committee even went to the addresses those guys provided and they could not find them . However , Tinubu was invited to answer

5: Tinubu came with Femi Falana who wasn’t Anthony bus stop SAN then . Tinubu admitted to the needless errors being pointed out by the petitioners and that it was Senator Tokunbo Akifuyomi that did the documentation. Then he submitted a copy of SDP Senatorial candidate form dated June 1, 1992 in which he used to contest the 1992 Senatorial election and he won as a Senator representing Lagos West. That form he personally filled . Tinubu attached the certificate of Richard Daley College and Chicago State University.

6: Qualification was B.Sc Accounting. Now, INEC in 1999 committed an error in INEC form CF01 that bore a wrong date of 28th Dec 1999 instead of 28th December, 1998. Commissioner of Oath detected the error.

7: Tinubu could not complete his secondary school because of poverty. He decided to leave for USA to find food. He did a lot of menial jobs & suffered like every young man without a rich parents or uncle or RICH TWITTER boys and girls. After 5 years,he enrolled at Richard Daley college in Chicago. Note, Tinubu did not complete his education in secondary school, therefore the college offered him basic , remedial and academic classes like IJMB in local Nigeria. He passed his remedial courses and he was offered admission to Chicago State University. He obtained Bachelor of Science in Business & Administration and his major was in Accounting. He had no scholarship like me that I enjoyed in my undergraduate and post graduate too . He was in Chicago State University from August 1977 to June 1979 . He worked with Deloitte Haskins

8. Tinubu was an employee of Mobil oil of Nigeria between Dec 1,1983 when Buhari, Babaginda, Dasuki,David Mark were preparing to overthrow Shehu Shagari & he used to pass though Dodan Barracks not knowing that fate would link him with Buhari later. He was there till May 17, 1992

9: Senator Afinkuyomi appeared with Prof Itse Sagay SAN too that he was heading the unit of Gov ‘s campaign responsible for processing of form & because of the rush & tense circumstances in Alliance for Democracy as per Guber primaries caused the confusion.

10: Chief Gani Fawenhimi also appeared to give testimony. That the committee should determine if the law has been breached. Then Femi Falana appeared on behalf of Tinubu that no evidence has been led to show that Tinubu presented forged certificate to INEC. Chicago University

11: Chicago state University has confirmed that Tinubu was a student of their University and he secured admission through Richard Daley College . The committee later sought legal advice from Chief Fred Agbaje a honest lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, Deacon Dele Adeshina NBA chair, ikeja, finally the committee finding on the allegation of forgery was that “WE HAVE NO EVIDENCE that any forged document was presented to INEC” the only certificate presented to INEC was a transcript of CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY.

