Former personal assistant to the President on new media, Bashir Ahmad, celebrate his 31st birthday today.
He took to his twitter page to thank God for his new age;
Alhamdulillah! It’s my BIRTHDAY once again. I certainly consider myself as one of the luckiest people, which is why today, I am not going to ask Allah for anything but thank Him for all the good people and things He has blessed me with over the years. Today, June 10th is my day.
Ex-Buhari Aide, Bashir Ahmad Celebrates 31st Birthday (Photo)
