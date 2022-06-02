Ex-Egypt Star Snubs Salah, Mane; Names Okocha, 4 Others As Africa’s Greatest

Ahmed Hossam Mido, the former star of the Egyptian national team, believes that the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool winger and Captain of the Egyptian National team, does not deserve to be among his short list of the best five players in the history of the African continent.

Salah and Mane are widely regarded as two of the world’s finest forwards at the moment and seemingly already have a place among the continent’s best in history.

Mido said through his official twitter account.

For me: The best five players in the history of Africa; George Opong Weah, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o Fils, Hossam Hassan and Austine Jay Jay Okocha.



Who are the best five players in your opinion, he wrote.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related