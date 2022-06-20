Fake Kidnap: Ameerah Sufyan Apologises For Misleading Police And The Public

Previous threads: Ameerah Sufyan: Police Investigate Kidnap Of Woman In Abuja

Police Find Missing Safiyanu Amira, Woman Who Claimed She Was Kidnapped In Abuja

MINDCOACH @Ameerah_sufyan

Good day all, I would like to formally apologize to the general public, to the whole police department and my friends and family for misleading them with the below tweet, nothing of such happened and it was all just my delusions and negative thinking, I would also like to thank the IG and the CP babaji Sunday for helping me through this may God reward them abundantly.



https://twitter.com/Ameerah_sufyan/status/1538869540192395271

https://twitter.com/Ameerah_sufyan/status/1538870869694599169

MINDCOACH @Ameerah_sufyan

I intentionally took myself out of our house, went to these locations, entered bushes and dehydrated and starved myself for four days just like that, there was no kidnapping, nothing at all, I truly apologize and please pray for me

I Need it.



https://twitter.com/Ameerah_sufyan/status/1538870266461409280

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related