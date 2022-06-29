Fake Kidnap: Court Grants Ameerah Sufyan Bail (Photos, Video)

Previous threads: Ameerah Sufyan: Police Investigate Kidnap Of Woman In Abuja

Police Find Missing Safiyanu Amira, Woman Who Claimed She Was Kidnapped In Abuja

Fake Kidnap: Ameerah Sufyan Apologises For Misleading Police And The Public

Video of the moment that Ameerah Sufyan arrived the Wuse Magistrate Court.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3d_YSPRBYLU

UNCLE DEJI™️ @DejiAdesogan

FLASH: Magistrate Court in Wuse Abuja today grant false alarmist @Ameerah_sufyan bail over mental health issues.

https://twitter.com/DejiAdesogan/status/1542096737514541056

