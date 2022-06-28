Farah Dagogo Gets Bail After Two Months In Detention

https://www.nairaland.com/7099914/wike-declares-farah-dagogo-wanted#112330116

A Rivers State High Court has granted bail to House of Representatives member representing Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency Farah Dagogo.

Dagogo was arrested on April 28, 2022 in Port Harcourt on the day he appeared for screening as a PDP governorship aspirant.

His arrest followed his being declared wanted by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who accused him of sponsoring thugs to disrupt the PDP screening exercise for National Assembly and State Assembly aspirants, an allegation Dagogo denied

Dagogo was subsequently charged to court on two counts bordering on conspiracy and cultism

After exactly two months in detention, Justice Chinwendu Nworgu of the Rivers High Court has ruled, admitting Dagogo to bail in the sum of twenty million naira with one surety in like sum.

The trial Judge directed that the surety must be an indigene of Rivers State who must show evidence of ownership of a landed property within Port Harcourt valued at nothing less than twenty million naira.

Justice Nworgu in his ruling also ordered that Farah Dagogo must not travel outside the country without the authorization of the court and should deposit his International passport with the court.



