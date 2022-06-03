Farooq Kperogun Guesses That Tinubu & Osinbajo Have Been Dropped For Being Too Old

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Tinubu and Osinbajo disqualified from APC Primaries?

John Oyegun, Tinubu’s nemesis who chaired APC’s screening committee, told newsmen a while ago that only 13 “youthful aspirants” were cleared to run for the party’s primaries. I can bet my bottom dollar that Bola Tinubu has been disqualified. 70 years isn’t, by any system of measurement, “youthful.”

At 65, which is just 5 years younger than Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo isn’t “youthful,” either.

The implosion of APC has just officially started!

https://twitter.com/farooqkperogi/status/1532745085007241216

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: