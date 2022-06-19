Fayemi Congratulates Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji

…says his election will guarantee sustainable development

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has congratulated Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his victory at Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Dr Fayemi also congratulated the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the victory as well as the Ekiti electorate, whom he said made an informed decision.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has declared Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former Secretary to the State Government as winner of the election having pulled a total 187,057 votes in the keenly contested election.

Dr Fayemi in a congratulatory message in Ado- Ekiti on Sunday, described Oyebanji’s victory as well deserved, adding that it was a befitting honour for a man who, in the last three decades, had committed his time, energy, talent and resources to the development of the state.

“Ekiti people have spoken loud and clear. The outcome of the election has shown that Ekiti people are honourable people, who always support and reward leaders who have served them diligently and faithfully.

“I have no doubt that the new Governor- elect will serve Ekiti people even more diligently, and create opportunities for other young people.”

” Hearty congratulations to our own BAO, the Governor- elect, and a bigger congratulations to our party, APC. The biggest accolade goes to the good people of Ekiti State for their display of civility throughout the electioneering period.

Governor Fayemi also saluted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its innovations that made the electoral process seamless and effective and the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Yinka Oyebode

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=330455245945707&id=100069437032705

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related