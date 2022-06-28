Fayemi Issues Seven-Day Ultimatum Against Roadside Trading, Indiscriminate Wast

Fayemi issues seven-day ultimatum against roadside trading, indiscriminate waste disposal in state capital

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has given a seven-day ultimatum to roadside traders at Ọja Oba and other strategic places in Ado- Ekiti, the State capital, to relocate to Agric Olope and Awedele markets within the metropolis.

Dr. Fayemi, gave the order in Ado-Ekiti at a meeting with stakeholders including security agencies, market women leaders, transport union leaders, environmental sanitation officers, representative of government agencies, and chairmen Ado Ekiti local government and local council development areas, on Monday.

Apparently displeased with the congestion being experienced at Oja Oba and its environ the Governor said defaulters of the order would be prosecuted, according to extant environmental laws of the state beginning from July 4th.

The Governor also expressed displeasure at the indiscriminate disposal of refuse on the median of the dual carriage roads in the State capital, adding that enforcement agencies and mobile courts would be instituted in critical places in the state capital to arrest and immediately prosecute defaulters.

The Governor revealed that all the needed facilities to make Agric Olope and Awedele markets conducive had been provided in addition to adequate security, including Amotekun to secure properties and lives of the people in the area.

He charged the people of the state and environmental sanitation agencies to complement government efforts at making the state clean and healthy.

The Governor also ordered that relevant agencies, committees, local government council and other concerned groups to form a synergy and come up with a roadmap that would form the action plan for implementation within seven days.

Governor Fayemi disclosed that the ongoing bus terminal building in the State capital was part of government measure to address indiscriminate commercial car activities and make the road safe for all users in the state.

“I have just driven from Ilawe to government house and it is the same problem. This is 11 O’clock all the rubbish dropped in the median of the dual carriage way is still seating there as I speak.

“The major reason why I called this meeting is particularly about the problem at Oja Oba. I will give one week till July 4 for every single space around Oja Oba to be cleared. Those who are supposed to go to Agric Olope which will have cleared and made available or Awedele, if they don’t leave Oja Oba and go there in the next one week, would be prosecuted.

“I want to plead with all that are concerned, the committee that Hon Commissioner for Work and Transport chaired, the one that Director General Office of transformation, Strategy and Delivery (OTSD) has been driving all these should come together after this meeting and develop a road map that will be the action plan for implementation within the next one week. If there are cost implementations let me have it and I will address that. Anybody who has no business in Oja Ọna should move to Agric Olope or Awedele markets.” He charged.

Earlier, the Director General OTSD, Professor Mobolaji Aluko explained that the meeting was at the instant of the governor to address congestion at Oja Oba, sanitation of the state capital and other related matters.

https://guardian.ng/news/fayemi-warns-against-roadside-trading-indiscriminate-waste-disposal/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related