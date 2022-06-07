Fayemi Still In APC Presidential Race – Aide

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has said he has not withdrawn from the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

There have been reports making the round in Abuja that Fayemi has withdrawn from the race and accepted the pruning down of the list of aspirants by his colleagues.

However responding to enquires, Special Adviser for the Governor, Yinka Oyebode said Fayemi remains the leading aspirant in the race.

He said: “That is a fake news. Nothing like that. Dr Kayode Fayemi is a leading aspirant in the race and looks good to win the contest.”



https://thenationonlineng.net/fayemi-still-in-apc-presidential-race-says-aide/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related