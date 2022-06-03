Female Informant For Unknown Gunmen In Imo Caught & Arrested (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSYVif_z62s

A woman alleged to be an Informant for unknown gunmen in Orlu, Imo state has been arrested, IGBERETV has learnt.

The woman who admitted being the owner of the phone number used by the gang led by one Nmesoma to make calls, also disclosed that there are many people in the gang.

She also revealed that the gang members get guns and matchete for their attacks from Nmesoma.

The woman also said she only knows the house of one of the gang members who she identified as “Mazi”.

A former House of Assembly member in Ebonyi state, Maria Ude Nwachi who shared the news with a video on Facebook wrote;

“She’s an alleged informant for unknown gunmen in Orlu Imo state. In her confession, she admitted that her line was one of the contact numbers used by the dreaded gang led by one Nmesoma…”



