Female Secondary School Student Ruthlessly Beats Her Male Schoolmate (Photos)

A video of a young female secondary school student ruthlessly beating her male schoolmate during a fight has gone viral after it was shared on social media.

While what led to the brawl between the students is still unclear, the female student is however seen in the video, mercilessly beating her male schoolmate and also landing some heavy blows.

The video has caused quite a number of netizens to react with many saying, the young man will barely have friends after being beaten by the girl.

Watch as you scroll,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoCkx_YvrEc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related