Fielding A Northerner May Have Devastating Consequences On APC’s Future – Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has warned the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to resist the urge of fielding a northern presidential candidate as this may affect the party’s chances in the 2023 general elections.

While reacting to reports that the APC National chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has announced Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the APC’s consensus candidate, Sagay urged Lawan to be careful so as not to fall into Adamu’s trap.

Sagay who said no northerner should participate in the primary exercise of the APC said that the primary should be thrown open to all Southern aspirants and the winner should fly the party’s flag.

“My view is that let the contest be thrown open. Let there be a free, fair election and whoever wins will be the candidate. No candidate of Northern origin should participate in the primary”.

” Clearly, the APC without putting it in writing took the decision that a northerner, particularly our current president should be the first person to be sponsored by the party and it is therefore not just logical but natural and fair that on this occasion after eight years, a Southerner should be fielded”.

“For another northerner to come out again may have very devastating consequences on the future of APC,” he said.



https://independent.ng/fielding-northern-candidate-may-have-devastating-consequences-on-apcs-future-sagay/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related