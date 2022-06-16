FIFA Announces Host Cities For 2026 World Cup

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Your #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host Cities:

��Atlanta
��Boston
��Dallas
��Guadalajara
��Houston
��Kansas City
��Los Angeles
��Mexico City
��Miami
��Monterrey
��New York / New Jersey
��Philadelphia
��San Francisco Bay Area
��Seattle
��Toronto
��Vancouver

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1537552949722890241

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: