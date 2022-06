Final Burial Ceremony of Late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

(Watch Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENgAKu4HlOc

He was 83 years old and the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for more than 51 years.

The Oba has finally laid to rest today

Date of death: 22 April 2022

Gov. Seyi Makinde Arrives the final Burial Ceremony of Late Alaafin of Oyo,Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qafNgDGhdGY

