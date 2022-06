A final year student of FUOYE name ademola oluwafemi lost his life in an unfortunate circumstance in akure, ondo state capital.

Ademola who is a mobile technician have said to have died on Tuesday when his motorcycle ran into building materials packed on the road after closing for the day.

Source from OSRC TV report that residents decried a reckless of loading building materials such as granites and sands along the road…

Rip to him.

Some pics from his friends on WhatsApp..

