Finally Gotten A Job!

I was at home last Friday when my elder called me to ask if i am interested in teaching, to which i answered yes. She then said i should come to the school right away to see the proprietor and the principal.

The principal during our parley told me that he had gotten a lecturing job and they are looking for his replacement. Wooow!

He asked if i have taught before and about my experience. I told him i have 9yrs experience. U couldnt believe what he said next.

he told me congratulations Mr. Principal straigth forward! That Was how i got a job o! The school has a population of 822. So it’s quite a big school.

i am in my new office already. I pray God will help those that are also job hunting. Help me celebrate pls. I am not there yet, but i pray this will be a stepping stone for me.

#FAVORED

#GRACED

